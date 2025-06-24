San Juan, a night of partying on the beach on the Costa del Sol

Cristina Pinto Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 08:52 Compartir

The Noche de San Juan celebrations (the eve of St John) brought together thousands of people on the Costa del Sol's beaches, from Manilva to Nerja, from young to old. This year it didn't matter that the date fell on a Monday, the tradition of dipping one's feet in the sea at midnight was not to be missed.

Families, groups of friends and tourists who came across the festivity during their trip headed for the beaches: "We were told at the hotel that this night was special and that people were going to have dinner on the beach. That's what we did", explained a young Belgian couple, Leon and Adam.

Others already had the tradition marked on the calendar. The Ramírez family did not miss their annual night on the beach in Huelin, in Malgaa city: "We come in the afternoon, have a snack and then dinner and then watch the fireworks," said brothers, sisters, cousins and grandparents with their gazebo perfectly set up to spend the evening of San Juan.

Right there, on the city's Misericordia beach, the music of Electroduendes provided the atmosphere for the night and when the clock struck twelve everyone was ready to see the burning of the 'júa' (a kind of 'guy') on a giant bonfire and experience the fireworks display from the jetty of La Térmica with 204 kilos of pyrotechnic material and an approximate duration of 14 minutes.

Then the music continued. In La Malagueta it was a party for young people: "More than 70 of us came from Cordoba in buses," said Jhonny Alejandro next to an endless line of bottles of tinto de verano and a loudspeaker that echoed all along the beach.

Others had a quieter night: Teresa and Luis have lived on the beachfront since 2000 and decided to experience the evening from the balcony of their home: "We take a walk but we're already on our way home, we can see the atmosphere from there. The important thing is that first thing in the morning the whole beach clean has been cleaned," they said, happy with the management of the workers.

It was a night of gatherings of university friends who no longer spend the whole night out drinking as they did a few years ago, but still head to the beach to continue the tradition for San Juan. This was the case of Irene Puerta and Isa Pérez's group, who enjoyed their annual get-together with friends.