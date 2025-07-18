This is the programme of free concerts and events on offer during the Feria de Málaga 2025

Cristina Pinto Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 13:32 Compartir

Malaga city council has announced the line-up for this year's 'feria' fair, which will take place from 16 to 23 August. From regulars such as Camela and Merche to the flamenco of Paco Candela and the rhythms of Chambao - the free concerts will be held at the Cortijo de Torres, starting from 10pm every night.

Among the participants are also: Mojinos Escozíos, Toreros con Chanclas, Joana Jiménez, Tamara Jerez, Encarni Navarro, Señor Mirinda, Ginés González, Hoffman and Aurora Guirado. Every evening, the warm-up act will be provided by a dance group, which will hit the stage at 9.30pm.

Councillor for beaches and festivities Teresa Porras highlighted the local nature of the programme, which includes many Malaga-based artists and talent, such as Encarni Navarro, Ginés González and Rocío Alba.

The programme includes not only the concerts at the Cortijo de Torres but also more than 200 free musical and artistic performances on the stages of the Caseta Municipal del Flamenco y la Copla, Feria Infantil, Caseta de los Verdiales, Escenario del Folclore Popular Malagueño and Centro de Exhibición Ecuestre. Visitors can enjoy flamenco dances, the styles of other municipalities such Almogía, Comares and Montes, as well as performances by other dance academies and folk groups.

There will be shows specifically dedicated to children, with theatre and musical groups performing at the Real Cortijo de Torres and Plaza de la Merced.