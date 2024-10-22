These are the direct flights operating to and from Malaga Airport this winter

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 15:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The 42 airlines that will operate this winter at Malaga Airport have scheduled direct flights to 128 destinations around the world.

From this coming Sunday until the end of March, the low season will kick off in the Qatari capital, with a connection from Qatar Airways to Doha. In addition to this great novelty, which opens the Costa del Sol to Asia throughout the year, flights have also been added to airports such as the Polish city of Pozna, the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, with a route to Keflavik, which is the largest airport in Iceland and the main hub for international transport in the country.

The new destinations include the connection to the city of Trondheim, located in the centre of Norway, and the air connection to Alicante.