Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Terminal 3 of Malaga Airport. Marilú Báez
These are the direct flights operating to and from Malaga Airport this winter
Air travel

These are the direct flights operating to and from Malaga Airport this winter

The Costa del Sol airport will be connected with 128 destinations around the world from this coming Sunday until the end of March

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 15:26

Opciones para compartir

The 42 airlines that will operate this winter at Malaga Airport have scheduled direct flights to 128 destinations around the world.

Related news

From this coming Sunday until the end of March, the low season will kick off in the Qatari capital, with a connection from Qatar Airways to Doha. In addition to this great novelty, which opens the Costa del Sol to Asia throughout the year, flights have also been added to airports such as the Polish city of Pozna, the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, with a route to Keflavik, which is the largest airport in Iceland and the main hub for international transport in the country.

The new destinations include the connection to the city of Trondheim, located in the centre of Norway, and the air connection to Alicante.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  2. 2 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  3. 3 Gibraltar commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar
  4. 4

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  5. 5 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  8. 8 England XI win high-stakes final to secure back-to-back ECC titles at Cártama Oval
  9. 9 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  10. 10 Julien Guerrier wins Andalucía Masters after marathon playoff

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad