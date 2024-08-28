World's largest producer of green hydrogen set to open component factory in Malaga and create 1,000 jobs

Nuria Triguero Malaga Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 16:23 | Updated 16:34h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga city will be home to a new component manufacturing facility belonging to the world's leading producer of green hydrogen, the Chinese company Hygreen, and it's set to create 1,000 jobs. It was announced this Wednesday 28 August during a visit by Junta's president Juanma Moreno, to several tech companies in Beijing.

Hygreen has also signed an agreement with Huelva-based company Kemtecnia to develop green hydrogen fuel in the region, which will involve an investment of around two billion euros, with the capacity to produce 5,000 megawatts to supply the European and American markets. The Andalusian president expressed his "satisfaction" with the agreement reached between the companies Hygreen and COX Abengoa to develop technology related to the production of green hydrogen in the region.

Speaking to the media, Moreno described the agreement for the production of equipment at the COX Abengoa factory in Seville as "a very important step in a strategic sector for Andalucía", which "wants to be on the map" in the development of a "fundamental" technology for the present and future.

In the past four years, Andalucía has been able to "double the production capacity" of clean energy, Moreno said. Now, the "strong commitment" has been made in the field of green hydrogen, where Andalucía aspires to "lead" production in Europe, Moreno added.

Moreno's visit to China had started with a visit to the renewable energy technology park Daxing International Zone, located on the outskirts of Beijing, and a meeting with representatives of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Moreno said tourism was also a priority on his trip to Beijing. "We have not yet recovered the numbers we had before the pandemic," he said. He pointed out Andalucía's interest in Chinese tourists, who visit the region outside the summer months. Another positive factor of the Chinese tourism market is their medium-high purchasing power, Moreno added.

Andalusian delegation in China

The Andalusian president's trip to China will last until Thursday 5 September, where he is accompanied by the Andalusian ministers of economy, finance and European funds, Carolina España; tourism and external Andalucía, Arturo Bernal; and industry, energy and mines, Jorge Paradela. The Andalusian delegation is also completed by representatives and managers of Andalusian companies. They make up a "large trade mission" whose "fundamental" objective is to "position Andalucía for future investment, and also as a top tourist destination in the Asian market", according to the Junta.

This Wednesday 28 August, the president is also due to hold a meeting with representatives of the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). At this meeting, in which Moreno will be accompanied by a director of Santana Motor, the group plans to present to the Andalusian president "the sector's interest in opening foreign markets, as well as its plans to establish itself in Europe", according to the Junta.