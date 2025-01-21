Watch as wild boar enter school grounds and amble through streets in Malaga looking for food

There are concerns Malaga city's plague of wild boar is intensifying after the animals were seen roaming freely in the El Monte school, in Calle Ferrándiz, and in Calle Paco Miranda, parallel to Cristo de la Epidemia and Manrique.

Two videos have surfaced showing the wild animals in these areas. In footage of the school, you can see the mixture of concern, curiosity and surprise of parents as the animals roam in a wooded area of the school grounds, located on one of the slopes of Monte Gibralfaro. In the video, you can see half a dozen animals and some parents hurrying their children away from the area.

Carlos Pérez-Rioja, general director of El Monte school

"As soon as we noticed the nearby presence, we got in touch with the environment department. I told them what was happening. And they have told me that they have notified an archer to go to the area," said the school's general director, Carlos Pérez-Rioja, who also wanted to send a message of calm to families. He said he is in constant contact with the city hall and with the maintenance team, and the fences have been reinforced and checked.

The second video is of a Local Police patrol on Calle Paco Miranda, which is a one-way street towards the Olímpica Victoriana football pitch. Officers are trying to steer away a similar number of animals as they rummage through rubbish bins.

Multiplied their population by seven

The regional government's department of sustainability suggest there is a population of some 22,000 wild boar in Malaga province. It is impossible to count them, but a mathematical formula is used in relation to catches. They have multiplied their population by seven in 15 years.

Many councils have activated plans such as archers, traps and other measures against them, but it always sparks controversy among animal rights groups.

In Malaga city, they are regularly seen in areas such as Churriana (where they have already caused a traffic incident), Ciudad Jardín (especially on the Conservatorio bridge, where people even feed them, which is forbidden), Hacienda Paredes, Cerrado de Calderón and Limonar. All along the coast, there are numerous sightings, especially in Mijas, Fuengirola and Marbella.