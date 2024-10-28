Large wild boar sparks two traffic accidents on busy road between Malaga towns

Juan Cano / Chus Heredia Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 22:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A large wild boar crossing a road which links Churriana with Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province caused a road accident involving three vehicles on Sunday 27 October. Residents in the neighbourhoods of Ciudad Jardín, Cerrado de Calderón, Pinares de San Antón, Hacienda Paredes and Churriana areas warned this day would come, and they were right.

Police were first alerted around 1pm about an incident involving three vehicles on Carretera de Coín. Officers found a woman at the scene who was visibly shaken. The large wild boar was run over as it crossed the narrow road, damaging the vehicle. As a result of the collision, a fruit stall on the hard shoulder was also damaged. The sight of the dead animal lying in a large pool of blood then sparked another accident involving two vehicles, allegedly caused by rubbernecking drivers, before municipal services could remove it from the road after the incident.

It is estimated that the number of wild boar exceeds 22,000 in Malaga province (using three times the number of captures as a reference). They carry significant health, environmental and safety risks. There is consensus among authorities and associations that it is necessary to take extreme measures to control the overpopulation of the animals, most of which are crossbreeds with farm pigs. However, there is still debate on what measures should be used, which range from archers, to tranquiliser darts, sterilisation and traps, among others.