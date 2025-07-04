Has the luxury Virgin cruise ship finally set sail after its long stay in Malaga bay?

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 4 July 2025, 14:01 Compartir

Accustomed to seeing it every morning, many residents in the eastern area of Malaga city wondered where the Brilliant Lady had gone on Thursday. The Virgin cruise ship has been anchored in the waters of the bay since October last year, as part of the ship's commissioning and testing plan.

Where is it? Well, it is certainly not in front of La Malagueta beach, nor is it moored inside the port. Vesselfinder - an online tool that allows you to locate almost any vessel in real time - shows that the cruise ship is in Gibraltar, probably to refuel, as it is cheaper there. This would not be the first time the shipping company has done this.

In recent weeks, the vessel has also been moved a number of times, having moved to the Levante dock to rehearse nautical manoeuvres or to let the personnel rest for a few nights.

The Virgin shipping company has been the first to choose the bay and the port of Malaga to set commission its new cruise ship

It is the first time a shipping company of this type has chosen Malaga for the commissioning and staff training of one of its ships. The bay was chosen due to the almost year-round calmness of the waters, the permission of the port authorities and the proximity and good international connections of the airport. Initially, it was going to be in Malaga waters until May, but the stopover ended up getting an extension.

Back to Malaga

The Brilliant Lady will return to Malaga in the next few days, although this long stay is now entering the final stretch. The Brilliant Lady is scheduled to be inaugurated in New York in August, from where it will begin operating its holiday itineraries in Miami.

Therefore, if there is no change of course (as happened in the past), July will foreseeably be the last month that the Brilliant Lady will be seen from the city's La Malagueta. For the time being, there is no sign of another delay and the shipping company maintains that the first route will begin in the Caribbean on 5 September.

The Bahamas-flagged Brilliant Lady is 278 metres long and 38 metres wide (beam), and has a gross tonnage of 110,000 tonnes. It can sail at a speed of 20 knots. The ship has capacity for 2,762 passengers, who will travel aboard 1,404 cabins. The vast majority have balconies and there are 78 suites. They will be accompanied by 1,150 crew members.

The accommodation and leisure facilities are spread over 17 decks (with 14 lifts). The Brilliant Lady is classified as a "top level luxury" cruise ship and will be for adults only. On board there will be 12 bars and lounges, 12 restaurants, a cinema, library, spa, casino, exhibition hall, theatre, games room and discotheque.