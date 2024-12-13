Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the third hospital project. SUR
Malaga&#039;s new hospital to be largest of those planned in Spain and carbon neutral
Environment

Malaga's new hospital to be largest of those planned in Spain and carbon neutral

The environmental details of the project have been presented at a conference in Bilbao where it was explained that aerothermal energy will produce 93% of the energy for air conditioning and hot water

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:44

Although the completion date is a long way off as it will not be operational until at least 2032, the Andalusian regional government wants to put the contract for Malaga's new hospital out to tender in January 2025.

It will cost 700 million euros and will be practically carbon neutral. This has made it an example of architecture during the 'Territorios 2030. BIA Klimare Generar Futuro. Clima y energía' conference being held in Bilbao this week.

The conference, which is organised by the Bilbao branch of the Colegio de Arquitectos Vasconavarro can be followed live online. Álvaro Bellido, architect of Sener, the engineering and technology consultancy firm that has led the project for the Malaga hospital, with ARCS, Aidos and Lamela, gave an important speech on the project.

"It is the largest hospital being planned in Spain," he explained, while detailing some important figures of the project: 257,000 square metres, 70,000 square metres of surface parking, 10,000 square metres for the accident and emergency department, 100 critical care units, 815 rooms, 48 operating theatres and so on.

Bellido pointed out that the main environmental objective is to contribute to the process of decarbonisation without the use of fossil fuels. And he summed up the needs of a hospital centre that must be flexible and multi-purpose.

"A unique example in Spain"

A key technology in the macro-hospital will be aerothermal energy - in other words, extracting energy from the air and using it for air conditioning and hot water. "It is the opposite of what predominates in hospitals, which are usually gas boilers. It will be a unique example in Spain with aerothermal energy," he said.

"We have achieved an emission-free hospital," continued the architect, who explained that 93% of the energy for air-conditioning and hot water would come from heat recovery from the cooling equipment (18,000 mw/h per year).

He also underlined the importance of the use of environmentally friendly refrigerants with zero ozone depletion and near zero global warming, among many other facts. For example, hospital towers will save 12.5% energy with the installation of photovoltaic systems.

Similarly, 93 million litres of water per year will be saved in the chillers. And it will not be the only advance in terms of water consumption. Within the limited possibilities of a hospital building, 25,000 litres per day of grey water from the changing room area will be reused.

