Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga.

The musical They're Playing our Song at the Teatro Soho CaixaBank. Marilú Báez
Antonio Banderas&#039; Malaga theatre recognised with Spanish academy of performing arts gold medal
Theatre

Antonio Banderas' Malaga theatre recognised with Spanish academy of performing arts gold medal

This month, the Teatro Soho CaixaBank in the city will stage its premiere of Gypsy, considered one of the best American musicals of all time, winner of six Tony Awards and four Laurence Olivier Awards

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 7 October 2024, 16:10

Malaga's Teatro Soho CaixaBank has been awarded the 2024 gold medal by the Academy of Performing Arts of Spain.

The organisation made the announcement last Friday 4 October and selected the venue for the top honour as, with more than 60 years of history, the former Alameda theatre-cinema was reborn thanks to Malaga-born actor Antonio Banderas as a centre of production, training and promotion of the performing arts through private initiative since the premiere of the musical A Chorus Line in 2019.

On 17 October, the Soho theatre in Malaga will host its premiere of Gypsy, considered one of the best American musicals of all time, winner of six Tony Awards and four Laurence Olivier Awards. With original staging by Banderas, the Soho's new blockbuster will bring together some 30 actors on stage. Musical theatre star Marta Ribera will star in Gypsy as Rose, accompanied by Lydia Fairén, Carlos Seguí and Laia Prats.

In addition to the Malaga-based performing arts centre, the Academy of Performing Arts of Spain awarded a gold medal to the Teatro Palacio Valdés, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, the Teatre Romea in Barcelona, the company La Zaranda, the Festival del Siglo de Oro de Alcalá de Henares and the Teatro Calderón in Valladolid itself, where the award ceremony will take place on Monday, 4 November.

