Malaga port puts 8.5-million-euro new border control checkpoint out to tender

The port authority in Malaga has proposed the construction of a new building to house the border control facilities, given the insufficiency of the current infrastructure and "the increase in goods traffic". The proposal envisages a relocation of the facilities from dock 8 to dock 6.

The new plot is partially occupied by fishing installations and an industrial building, which will have to be demolished before the project can begin. The current border control has been located at dock 8 since 2002, sharing the building with other activities in the fishing sector. To improve operations, "it is not possible to maintain the same location", which has prompted the Port Authority "to look for a new site to meet requirements".

Features

The building work, estimated to cost 8.5 million euros including taxes, is expected to take a year and a half.

The border checkpoint will be a two-storey building, divided into three distinct areas. The first involves the docks and the operations area. The second area will house annex services and the third area, located on the first floor, will be dedicated to administrative tasks.

"The project includes the external development of the plot, which consists of the creation of the esplanade for the manoeuvring area for road transport, a perimeter pavement and a surface car park located in front of the main entrance to the building," the technical document states.