Malaga's Port Authority greenlights installation of giant Neptune and Venus statues for six months

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 6 March 2026, 16:00 Share

The debate over the installation of the giant Neptune and Venus statues at the entrance to the port of Malaga has finally come to an end, with the approval of the Port Authority.

With a large majority, the port decided to go ahead with the installation at a meeting on Friday morning. Certain groups, such as the government subdelegation and the UGT union, voted against.

President of the Port Authority Carlos Rubio has announced that the installation will take place in the next few days, "when it is technically feasible".

After serious criticism from art academics and certain political groups, the work of artist Ginés Serrán will remain in Plaza de la Marina for six months, with no possibility of extension, unless the city council or the regional government expressly request it.

What is not clear is what will happen once the six-month period is over. The port will not push for them to stay there, as Rubio has stated.

In support of the installation, some attendees gave similar projects in other parts of Spain as examples of local symbols: Ceuta, Cartagena, Huelva, Bilbao and A Coruña.

The controversy surrounding the large Neptune and Venues sculptures, guarded by two lions, even reached The Times. They are a gift for the city and a tribute to Serrán's father Cristóbal, who was born in Villanueva del Rosario. The ensemble contains an inscription that say "To my father".