Debate over port of Malaga's giant sculptures reaches The Times: 'Roman gods that look like superheroes'

The debate over the giant sculptures to be placed at the main entrance to the port of Malaga has crossed borders and reached the UK.

The Times has told its readers about Ginés Serrán's project and the controversy it has stirred in Malaga. The British newspaper published the article on Wednesday, the same day that the originally contracted 25-year exhibition was shortened to only six months.

Following the lead of San Telmo Academy's criticism, The Times article compares the statues of Neptune and Venus to superheroes. Last week, academic art experts said that the sculptures are more suitable for the "Marvel universe". The Times has humoured this statement by placing Serrán's Neptune next to Jason Momoa in the role of Aquaman (from the DC universe, not Marvel, but still a superhero). "Statues of Roman gods in Malaga 'look like comic superheroes'," the headline reads.

"They will be installed at the entrance to the port of Malaga, a few steps from the historic centre and the main commercial artery of this southern Spanish city. Two lions will be placed at their feet," the article says. The Times details the dimensions of the statues, talks about the criticism they have provoked and includes the opinions of the sculptor, the academics and the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre.