Travelling planetarium lands back in Malaga city for the summer

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 29 July 2024, 13:51

There is a new way to enjoy your free time in Malaga city: the travelling planetarium is back. Once again, Muelle Uno will be the location for an auditorium with a 360º spherical screen and capacity for 64 people at a time where films about astronomy and science will be shown for all audiences.

Planetarium Go! returns after last year's good showing with more than 15,000 visitors and will remain in place from 1 August to 29 September. It will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 1.30pm and from 5.30pm to 11pm. The general admission price is 6 euros, and three euros for children aged one to three. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or via the official Planetarium Go! website. It is also possible to arrange visits for schools and organised groups.

There will be three screenings each morning and six each evening, including Beyond the Sun, which has captivated more than 730,000 spectators across 14 countries. Other titles that will also be screened are Little Red Riding Hood and Grandma's Telescope; Exploring the Solar System. The Ring World; From Earth to the Universe and The Girl Who Could Walk Backwards.

The planetarium will be located next to the Pompidou and open to visitors from 1 August. SUR

Planetarium Go!, which will be located next to the Pompidou centre, allows visitors to explore the cosmos through films shown on a 360-degree spherical screen. They can take a virtual journey through the solar system, discover distant galaxies and get closer to the stars, which are increasingly invisible due to light pollution.