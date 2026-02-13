Malaga closes parks on Friday due to wind alert

Huelin Park, among the fenced and perimetered parks today.

The warning for strong winds of up to 70km/h on Friday, 13 February, has forced Malaga city council to close public parks for the day.

The parks in question are the following:

- in the city centre: the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro Castle, Hospital Noble, Alfonso XII, San Miguel and the perimeter accesses to Parque de Málaga

-in the Este district: El Morlaco and Alberto Suárez 'Pipi

-in Ciudad Jardín: La Alegría and the La Concepción botanic garden

-in Cruz del Humilladero: San Rafael and Picasso

-in Bailén Miraflores: Parque del Norte

-in Carretera de Cádiz: Huelin, Oeste, María Luisa and Litoral

-in Campanillas: Parque Lineal

-in Teatinos: Laguna de la Barrera, Héroes del Combate and Parque del Cine

The city council advises against walking around the parks and calls for extreme caution for the duration of the wind warning, which lasts until 6am on Saturday.