Malaga weather: new warnings for rain and strong winds as Storm Nils approaches

Water coming out of a house in Benaoján during the most recent storms.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 12 February 2026, 12:07 Share

Malaga is bracing for the arrival of Storm Nils, with the state meteorological agency (Aemet) placing the province under weather warnings for Friday.

While the impact is expected to be significantly lower than that of recent storms Leonardo and Marta, authorities are urging caution in the most affected areas.

According to the forecast, the Ronda district will see accumulations of up to 40mm in 12 hours and up to 60mm in 24 hours. The most affected area will be the part of the Serranía closest to Cadiz.

The mountainous foothills on the western coast might record around 30mm in 12 hours, while the rest of the province will register smaller accumulations of up to 20mm.

The wind warning is pervasive throughout the province. Aemet has forecast maximum westerly and low winds of up to 70km/h. The coast will also have a warning for winds from the west and south-west of 50 to 60km/h and waves of two to three metres.

Colder weekend in Malaga

Over the weekend, lower temperatures will replace the rains, but the sun will shine, especially in Malaga city and the Costa del Sol.

After a few spring-like days, with a maximum temperature of up to 22C and a minimum of 18C, temperatures in Malaga city over the weekend, especially on Saturday, will drop to 16C and 9C.

The change will be much more drastic in the interior of the province, with 3C in Ronda on Saturday night and only 9C during the day. The amplitude is even bigger on Sunday, with 2C minimum and 13C maximum.

The good news is that the weather will start stabilising from Monday, with no rain in sight and higher temperatures. The Costa del Sol will live up to its name.