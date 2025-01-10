Nao Victoria sailing ship extends its stay and welcomes visitors aboard in Malaga port

SUR Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 09:57 Compartir

The Nao Victoria sailing ship which is docked at the megayacht marina in Malaga has extended its stay in the city until 26 January. The historic vessel will remain until then at Muelle Uno, with its decks open to the public, who can climb aboard to learn about its history.

The Nao Victoria is a unique replica of the ship that, five centuries ago, was the protagonist of the greatest maritime adventure of all time: the first round-the-world voyage (1519-1522). "An authentic masterpiece of our shipbuilding tradition, constructed in Spain with meticulous historical accuracy in oak and pine, faithful to the design of the ship that, 500 years ago, circumnavigated the earth. A vessel that sails as an ambassador of this great maritime achievement and embarks annually on major international tours as a floating museum of this feat and the immense work of Spanish sailors, who, with their ships, opened up the image of the world and united the planet through the routes they charted," explain those at Nao Victoria.

The ship arrived in Malaga last December, where it spent the Christmas holidays, after returning to Spain following a European tour of more than 30 ports in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, during which it received more than 100,000 visits.

The Nao Victoria has already made epic voyages around the world's oceans and visited its great continents. In 2004/2006 she completed her own round-the-world voyage, sailing more than 26,000 nautical miles, calling at 17 countries, including Colombia, Panama, Hawaii, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. Since then, it has not stopped sailing, making cultural tours of more than a hundred ports in the USA and Europe.

During its stay, the public will be able to climb aboard, tour its decks and learn about its history. Visitors will also be able to go down into the hold and learn about the experiences of the young crew who still sail her today in seas all over the world.

Prices and opening hours

The Nao Victoria is open to the public from 10am until 6.30pm. Admission for adults costs six euros while children (5-10 years old) will pay three euros. They also offer a special price for families for 15 euros (two adults and up to three children aged 5-10). It is free for children under five, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Guided tours for schools and associations are also available: three euros for children and six euros for adults (one responsible person enters free for every 20 people) ecampos@fundacionnaovictoria.org // Tel. 954090956. Points of sale: on the ship or on the website: tickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org.