Malaga metro to double solar energy production to cover 25% of its consumption

The bulk of the panels will be installed at the network's workshops and depots.

Malaga's metro system will soon double its solar energy production enabling 25% of the city's public transport network to be powered by energy it generates itself.

It is the fourth phase of a programme that started in 2014, where according to the Junta de Andalucía, there was a key expansion plan and now the aim is to double the power. Work on the infrastructure has already started, according to the transport department headed by Rocío Díaz, who added that phases one and two already cover 12.5% of the metro's energy needs.

Phase zero

When the first trains were put into operation a decade ago, the so-called 'phase zero' began. With 218 solar panels and 47 kilowatts installed, it hardly had any effect on self-consumption.

In December 2022, the first great leap forward happened. Some 1,050 photovoltaic panels were installed, of which 1,025 were in the workshop and depot area, in the area around the CTM and Asperones, which is accessed by the technical branch after the last stop at the extension of the campus, Andalucía Tech. The other 25 were located at metro stops on the surface. A total of 572 kilowatts were installed with an annual production of almost 1 gigawatts and self-consumption was around 8%.

The second phase, also on the central site, added another 769 panels. And the installed kilowatts added 423. The total annual output was 0.681 Gigawatts.

The big leap in 2024

The big leap has just received the go-ahead, with a deadline of one year for its implementation. In the outline document, the service operator Metro Malaga has specified the characteristics of the installation. It is again for self-consumption without surplus. The solar farm project will consist of 1,900 monocrystalline 575 watt peak modules. The installation will be on a coplanar structure, formed by aluminium profiles on concrete blocks installed on the ground. The power of the installation: 1,970 kilowatts, with a peak power of 2,071.12 kilowatts.

The company said it will take just over three months to achieve this 25% self-sufficiency. This means doubling the total number of panels, which already totals 3,719. It means doubling the power and annual production (which will be 3.34 gigawatts).

In addition to its own production, the Junta said that all the contracted external energy for the metro service comes from renewable sources.