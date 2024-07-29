Malaga's National Police force invites runners to take part in its annual 'Ruta 091' charity race

Olivia Pozo Malaga Monday, 29 July 2024, 18:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Last week the National Police force in Malaga announced the 6th edition of their charity run, Ruta 091, under the slogan "Two hundred years accompanying ASD". This annual charity race will donate all the profits obtained to the Asociación Malagueña Síndrome de Asperger y TEA (AMSA).

AMSA is an NGO (non-governmental, but publicly-reviewed, organisation) that has 280 users in Malaga and around 2,000 in all of the Andalucía region. "This event has been a gift from heaven, it has filled us with optimism to know that the running of the bicentenary event of the National Police is going to be dedicated to our work," said AMSA president Regina Alcántara. She explained that the main objective of AMSA is to network with other associations: "Functional diversity exists and we all come from the same place, in Malaga there are 83 associations to do with functional diversity."

The sporting event will take place on Friday 13 September from 8am, in the Port of Malaga at the entrance to Plaza de la Marina. There will be two groups of runners setting off simultaneously: some 1,200 adult runners in the 5km race and 300 in the children's category. Runners can register via the https://ruta091.es website. Race bib numbers will cost 6 euros for children (aged 4 to 14 years) and 12 euros for adults (14 years and above). It is also possible to make a donation of 10 euros through the bib number 0 without the option of a race T-shirt.

Chief Commissioner of the National Police in Malaga, Roberto Rodríguez, thanked the port authority and Malaga city council for the effort that these initiatives always entail. "This year the National Police turns 200 years old and our spirit since we were created has always been the same, to help those who need us," said Rodríguez. "We have been sponsoring the event for six years, it is an activity to collaborate and share in good company," added Esther Ortiz, head of Business and Corporate at Banco Santander in Malaga.

The chief inspector in charge of organising the sporting event, Sebastián Martínez, pointed out that the day will also feature exhibitions running in parallel to the race so that everyone can come along and join in the fun. Likewise, AMSA volunteers will participate in the event to raise awareness of the condition and increase visibility for the cause.