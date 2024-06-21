Malaga luxury cruise line puts tickets for first season on sale

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 21 June 2024, 16:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The luxury Malaga-based cruise line Alma Cruceros is taking its final steps towards its debut by putting tickets on sale for its first season, starting in April 2025.

The tickets are now available in travel agencies and on the website, says Elisardo Sanchez, founder and president of the company. "This is the litmus test for this project, but we are very confident about the response this initiative will receive," says Sánchez.

The new luxury cruise line, the first in Spain, proposes a new way of travelling on the high seas and will offer a tour of Andalucía that includes unique experiences, such as travellers discovering Doñana after anchoring the ship in Bonanza and sailing through Cabo de Gata aboard their first ship, the Ocean Victory, built in 2021 and belonging to the Infinity Class.

The ship has 93 double cabins - all exterior, with 90% featuring balconies - for 186 passengers and a length of 104 metres, as well as multiple amenities such as several restaurants, a gym, and a treatment salon.

"Our first ship has the capabilities of a large cruise ship and of a private yacht. We have few cabins and a very genuine service, which is why we have already started sales with the aim of ensuring that no one misses out on this experience," says the company's vice president and head of marketing and sales, Pedro Costa, explaining some of the unique experiences that have been planned.

"Passengers will be able to visit the exotic locations of Morocco, stroll through Tangier, and enjoy the most beautiful coastlines of Andalucía. Anchoring in Doñana, sailing past Cabo de Gata, watching the sunrise on the Guadalquivir, visiting Seville, and having an immersive experience in Granada. Cruising along the Costa Brava, anchoring in hidden ports of the French Riviera, taking a stroll in Saint Tropez, and the next day feeling the sun on your face in the islands of Corsica and Sardinia. Enjoying sailing through one of the most beautiful natural harbours in the world and dreaming in the marvellous Balearic Islands. These are the itineraries presented by the first boutique cruise line," details Costa.

Alma Cruceros is launching with a nine-day route, between 18 and 26 April next year, which will depart from Las Palmas and arrive in Malaga after calling at Puerto del Rosario, Agadir, Rabat, Tangier and Ceuta. There are many alternatives in the itineraries offered for sale. In addition to those already mentioned, a cruise from Malaga to Barcelona has also been scheduled. This is a trip from 1 to 8 June 2025 with visits to Melilla, Almeria, Cartagena, Ibiza, Valencia and San Carlos de la Rapita. There are also plans from 22 to 29 June to depart from Tarragona and arrive in Barcelona after visiting Collioure, St Tropez, Nice, Sanary-sur-Mer, Mahón and Alcudia.

Alma Cruceros has its own booking system through which agencies can register and assign a username and password to access the system. Once the agency has a username and password, it can access and book directly online.

The company also offers membership of a social club for up to 80 people who will be able to enjoy unique experiences, as well as exclusive cultural and social events and activities.