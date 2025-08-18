Malaga's annual summer fair is even hotter than usual as heatwave sweeps across Spain

Cristina Pinto Malaga Monday, 18 August 2025, 11:21 Share

Spain's state meteorological agency Aemet had warned of "hot weather at the start of the Malaga fair." And it was not a false alarm as temperatures exceeded 30C on Saturday - the first day of the highly anticipated annual event. The word on everyone's lips was "hot" and the statement about the weather could be heard at every corner of the city centre and the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds. However, the high temperatures could not stop residents and guests, who had prepared themselves with hand fans and even small portable devices, which have been part of many visitors' wardrobe for some years now.

The Feria de Málaga 2025 kicked off with the traditional pilgrimage to Santuario de la Victoria. People flocked to the city centre at around 12.30pm, to be greeted with colourful lanterns and decorations suitable for a festive ambience. Thousands of people also gathered at the fairgrounds, where many had booked to have lunch with friends and family in one of the 'casetas'. Another 'survival' tool that could be seen in attendees' hands was the water bottle - a must to make the weather more bearable. "You can also save yourself with a good beer or 'Cartojal' wine," Carolina Muñoz said, as she walked up Calle Larios with her friends.

Fans of all shapes and colours, including some distributed by promoters and advertisers, waved all over Malaga. Anything that could alleviate the heat was accepted. Carmen Montiel's family - from the grandparents to eight-year-old Martina - spent almost a full Saturday at the fair. "First we went to see the pilgrimage and we had our photo taken with Toñi Moreno and the mayor. It was great. Then we went to Calle Larios, which is full of bands playing and creating a great atmosphere. We just had lunch at the Plaza de Las Flores and we are on our way to have an ice cream and go home, because we are exhausted," Carmen Montiel told SUR.

With live music in the squares, the daytime fair in the city centre was also celebrated by some of the brotherhoods in Malaga - the brotherhood of the Viñeros is just one example. At Plaza de las Flores, a large group of people from Cadiz, Seville, Catalonia and Argentina celebrated the daytime fair as something unique. "This is something that other cities don't have," said Miriam from Cadiz and Yolanda from Seville. Both live in Malaga and are familiar with the typical fair at the Cortijo de Torres, which they can experience in their hometowns as well. The daytime fair in the city centre, however, is something new to them.

From the street to the fairgrounds

The 'tardeo' - the tradition of starting celebrations in the afternoon and taking them all the way into the night - has already established itself as an indispensable part of every fair. The city centre of Malaga and the Real Cortijo de Torres were filled with traditional music bands and flamenco dancers who created a contagious atmosphere.

A group of friends from Valencia who had chosen Malaga as the destination for a hen party shared the universal tip that they had been given: "We've been told that we must go to the Real [Cortijo de Torres], because that's where the fair is at its best." Some of the repeated visitors go straight to the main stage of the event at the fairgrounds. Lidia from Antequera, for example, said that she hasn't gone to the city centre in years. Instead, she prefers to go straight to the Cortijo de Torres and enjoy the fair without the heat and the stress of roaming around crowded streets.

Another advantage of going to the fairgrounds is that it is there where one can see people in full traditional romani and flamenco clothing. Polka dot T-shirts and flowers in the hair could be seen on the streets of the city centre, but it was at Cortijo de Torres where attendees were brave enough to be dressed in all the elements despite the heat. "It is a way of carrying on the traditions. There are other fairs like the one in Seville, where it is odd not to dress up as a gypsy. The fair in Malaga is in the middle of August and we have higher temperatures, but why not take a risk?" said Sara, joined by her friends Paola and Marta.

The Cortijo de Torres became the only stage of the Feria de Málaga after 6pm, when the daytime fair in the city centre closed. Saturday night, once the sun hid and brought a little bit of relief, was full of celebrations.