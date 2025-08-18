Aemet maintains heat warnings along the Costa del Sol and throughout Malaga province with up to 42C forecast today

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 18 August 2025, 09:46 Share

All provinces in the Andalucía region of Spain will be under a warning for high temperatures again this Monday 18 August due to the heatwave that reached the Spanish mainland on 3 August... and Malaga and the Costa del Sol are not spared. The state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated the amber warning in Antequera, where thermometers are expected to reach 42C, and the yellow alert in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Valle del Guadalhorce, Axarquia and Ronda areas, where maximum temperatures are expected to be around 37-39C, although it is not ruled out that locally they could reach 40 degrees. These warnings will remain active from 1pm to 9pm.

Zoom The amber and yellow weather alerts in place today - Monday 18 August 2025. Aemet

"But this Monday we are not expecting the hot 'terral' wind to blow", as José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR weather blog, Tormentas y Rayos, pointed out. The 'terral' is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, although it will blow with a low intensity (around 33-35C). As well as being warm, the wind will be dry, especially in the area of Cortijo de Torres fairground, where the city's annual feria is being marked, due to its proximity to the Guadalhorce. The relative humidity will also be very low, which will help to reduce the amount people will sweat.

The hottest night

Escudero also pointed out that Sunday evening was the hottest of the year. The Aemet weather station in Malaga city's port was particularly noteworthy, and the temperature did not drop below 28C at night. The other two official stations (at Malaga Airport and the Aemet headquarters located in El Cónsul) registered around 25C.