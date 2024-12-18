Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Entrance to the Staybridge Suites hotel, which is already welcoming its first guests. Marilú Báez
New international-brand hotels in Malaga city tower block welcome their first guests
Tourism

New international-brand hotels in Malaga city tower block welcome their first guests

The twin openings mark the arrival on the Spanish mainland of the long-stay Staybridge Suites offer from IHG, and the debut of Hampton by Hilton in Andalucía

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 10:58

The two new hotels in the north tower of the twin Martiricos blocks in Malaga city centre have started welcoming their first guests. The opening of these hotels also marks the arrival of the long-stay Staybridge Suites brand, from Intercontinental Hotels Group, on the Spanish mainland and the debut of Hampton by Hilton in Andalucía.

Real estate developer AQ Acentor said that "with this milestone they complete one of the most ambitious developments in their history, marking a before and after in the city's urban horizon and contributing to Malaga's hotel offer with the incorporation of two new hotels with international brands".

The hotels are located in the north tower and target those people travelling on business or longer-stay tourists. AQ Acentor pointed out that the hotel aimed at mid-stay tourists who can spend anywhere between a week or a month in the destination, Staybridge Suites Malaga, is located between the second and sixth floor of the north tower. It has 105 rooms with spacious fully-equipped kitchens, complimentary breakfast and high-speed wifi. Added amenities for guests include 'the den' which offers a place to relax or work, and a shop where you can buy snacks, drinks and essentials.

The three-star Hampton by Hilton Malaga is located between the seventh and thirteenth floors of the same tower. The hotel has 209 rooms with complimentary breakfast and high-speed wifi, as well as bar service and a laptop safe.

Sergio Gálvez, CEO of AQ Acentor, said: "The delivery of these hotels in AQ Urban Sky is the icing on the cake of an iconic project for AQ Acentor and for Malaga, with which we have introduced a unique model in Spain". "We are deeply proud to have contributed to positioning this city as a real estate benchmark and to continue to be a player committed to growth and innovation in the Malaga market," he added.

Gálvez pointed out that AQ Urban Sky has been recognised this year as the most innovative development in Andalucía. "It has the two tallest residential towers in the region with 106.7 metres in the south tower and 111.5 metres in the north tower, which houses the hotels," he said. "This makes it one of the most iconic projects in Malaga, especially in the residential sector with its 450 homes and the hotel sector. Currently, with 95% of the homes delivered and the recent delivery of the hotels, AQ Acentor culminates the success of this development," he added.

