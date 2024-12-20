Malaga children's hospital recreates city's famous synchronised Christmas light and music show

SUR Malaga Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:10

Malaga's Materno Infantil hospital has recreated the Christmas decorations of the city's iconic Calle Larios on its first floor corridor. The initiative aims to bring the festive spirit of the city's most emblematic street to patients at the children's hospital who are unable to enjoy the Christmas lights at this time of year.

All the decoration and lighting was designed, created and installed thanks to the collaboration of the Divino Pastor school in Malaga and the hospital, under the coordination of the Asociación de Voluntarios de Oncología Infantil (association of volunteers for children's oncology) or AVOI.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by mayor Francisco de la Torre, the Junta de Andalucía's health representative, Carlos Bautista; the regional education spokesperson, Miguel Briones and the managing director of the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga, José Antonio Ortega, together with a large part of the management team, representatives of the Divino Pastor school and AVOI. Professionals from the centre and some patients also came to see the light show and to take the first photographs.

Ortega thanked those responsible for the work done to illuminate the first floor of the hospital and stressed the importance of this type of initiative. "Humanising actions such as the recreation of Calle Larios in our hospital not only brighten up the day for our patients, but also create a more welcoming and hopeful environment. These collaborations are vital to provide emotional support and wellbeing to patients and their families, allowing them to enjoy the magic of Christmas even within the hospital".

It took around two months of preparation work and four days to assemble the recreation using construction material such as plasterboard profiles, polystyrene and foam rubber, among others, and the columns on both sides of the corridor incorporate LED lights. This decoration can be enjoyed until 7 of January and there will be two daily shows to enjoy the synchronisation of lights and music, just like on Calle Larios, one at midday and another at 6.30pm.