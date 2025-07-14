Disaster narrowly averted after heat cracks huge stained glass window at iconic Malaga market

SUR Malaga Monday, 14 July 2025, 14:30 | Updated 14:50h. Compartir

The summer heat has a lot of effects, but an unexpected one was the incident it caused at Malaga's Atarazanas market. On Friday, 11 July, part of the market's huge stained glass window cracked due to the high temperatures in the city. The fire brigade removed the damaged piece in order to prevent other risks and further breakage.

This enormous stained glass window was installed as part of an integral reform designed by César Olano, which began in 1971. Back then, the metal structure of the market was hidden by a false ceiling and a pavilion was created in the fishmonger's warehouse. The stained glass window, which depicts various monuments of the city, is made up of 108 panes of painted glass, all created by Estudio Atienza. The company was established by artist and footballer Ángel Atienza Landeta, who turned to art after winning four European Cups with Real Madrid.

The refurbishment was completed in 1974. The Nasrid gate of the old Atarazanas was declared a monument in 1979. Despite the signature 'Atarazanas', the market's official name is Mercado de Alfonso XII. It underwent its last refurbishment between 2008 and 2010.