Malaga-Madrid high-speed train passengers test partial 'reopening' with bus transfer on Wednesday

Passengers getting on the first bus that left Malaga on Wednesday.

The first passengers to take advantage of the partial "reopening" of the high-speed train line between Malaga and Madrid departed from the Costa del Sol by bus at 7.30am on Wednesday. The trip takes four and a half hours, with speed restrictions near Adamuz.

State railway operator Renfe is the only company offering an alternative by road from Malaga to Madrid for the next two weeks.

The website has made available tickets for eight outbound and eight return journeys at an affordable price of 22.20 euros. These prices, however, are not fixed and have already started to climb.

Following the first bus at 7.25am, there are six other buses to Antequera-Santa Ana at: 9.30am, 11.18am, 2.09pm, 3.20pm, 5.18pm and 7.30pm. In the opposite direction, from Madrid-Atocha, trains to Antequera-Santa Ana leave at: 7.20am, 9.35am, 11.35am, 1.35pm, 2pm, 3.35pm, 5.30pm and 7.50pm.

A more expensive early-bird connection is available at 5.13am on Thursday. The train arrives in Madrid at 10.06am. This service aims to facilitate travelling for workers. This journey, however, is almost five hours due to a stop at all intermediate stations.

The high-speed line was closed for a month due to the train crash near Adamuz on 18 January. After a complete reopening for Seville, Granada and Cordoba, the connection from Malaga still requires a bus transfer due to a landslide in Álora.