Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The slope that gave way on the high-speed tracks in Álora in February. SUR
Transport

Renfe Malaga-Madrid high-speed rail: bus transfers required despite line 'reopening'

High-speed rail services between Malaga and Madrid resume Wednesday with a 'hidden' bus leg due to ongoing repairs in Álora

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 16 February 2026, 14:04

High-speed rail journeys between Malaga and Madrid are now on sale, according to state railway operator Renfe's website, but there's a catch: part of the journey available from Wednesday onwards will be by bus.

Although Minister of Transport Óscar Puentе announced on Monday that the high-speed line in Andalucía will reopen between Tuesday and Wednesday, this only concerns full access in Cordoba, Seville and Granada.

Why is Malaga lagging behind? While the tracks damaged by the train crash near Adamuz recover normality this week, the recovery of the slope that gave way in Álora during the heavy rains in February is still a pending task.

Renfe is working on a bus transfer to bypass the affected area of Álora from Wednesday

This means that full high-speed train journeys between Malaga and Madrid are still not possible. The most optimistic forecast points to the line's reopening by the beginning of March.

To take passengers between the Costa del Sol and the capital, Renfe is studying two options: bus to Antequera-Santa Ana and then a high-speed train to Madrid or a bus to Cordoba and again a high-speed train to Madrid.

Whichever option Renfe chooses, it will be the only way to travel between Malaga and Madrid partially by train for two or three weeks, until the tracks in Álora are in a good state.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Marbella gives green light for Four Seasons hotel project
  2. 2 Malaga province recovers, with one eye still on the sky, after string of seven storms fills up reservoirs
  3. 3 Gibraltar minister provides treaty update to UK travel industry leaders
  4. 4 Buying a home in the south of Spain
  5. 5 Cristina Ryan: Irish violinist and actress weaves music and theatre on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Pavel Sivakov to defend title as Vuelta a Andalucía 2026 lineup is confirmed
  7. 7 Princess Royal extends patronage of Gibraltar Literary Festival
  8. 8 Big country
  9. 9 Spain forced to travel to Chile in September in a bid to reach teh 2026 Davis Cup Final 8
  10. 10 What a decade!

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Renfe Malaga-Madrid high-speed rail: bus transfers required despite line 'reopening'

Renfe Malaga-Madrid high-speed rail: bus transfers required despite line &#039;reopening&#039;