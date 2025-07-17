Cheesecake chain offering more than 20 varieties opens new outlet in Malaga shopping centre

Marina Martínez Malaga Thursday, 17 July 2025, 20:35 Compartir

The popular La Cheesequería chain offering a variety of cheesecakes had a humble beginning on Avenida del Mayorazgo, where it opened its first establishment in the middle of the pandemic. Four years later, it has four establishments in Malaga and Granada. The intention is to keep growing and the latest opening in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre on the outskirts of Malaga city is one more step on the ladder.

The other three outlets in Malaga are located in the city centre (Calle Carretería, 44), Teatinos (Avenida Plutarco, 83) and El Palo (Avenida Pío Baroja, 6). The newest addition is a kiosk, which you can find right next to the MediaMarkt on the shopping centre premises.

It opened on Wednesday, 16 July. During the inauguration, the Malaga chain gave out 500 free slices of cheesecake. The cake of the month is the lemon biscuit one, so make sure you visit the kiosk and try it. Every month, the Cheesequería launches a new flavour, despite already having a menu of more than 20 varieties. In addition to cheesecakes, you can buy cookies, specialty coffee, granita and leche merengada.

'The idea is to continue extending to other parts of Andalucía,' said Ricardo Álvarez

Founder Ricardo Álvarez believes not only in the label's potential, especially given its presence not only in its own shops but also in two other restaurants: Fomo and USB. All three businesses are part of the El Caserito group, which now employs around 70 people.

USB burgers inside beach bar Silencio

"The idea is to continue extending to other parts of Andalucía," said Álvarez. The plan for the next Cheeesequería is to open in the Vialia shopping centre in October. Álvarez has another immediate project: include USB burgers in the menu of beach bar Silencio (Torremolinos). From Thursday to Sunday, customers of the 'chiringuito' will have the opportunity to try the 'special' burger (double beef, double cheddar cheese, gherkin, bacon and 'special' sauce) with chips.

These are only the short-term projects. With this young entrepreneur from Malaga and his team you never know.