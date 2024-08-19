Malaga city centre maintains the essence of 'feria', its traditional summer fair

Cristina Pinto Malaga Monday, 19 August 2024, 10:31 | Updated 10:51h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

"Labios de fresa, sabor de amor..." (strawberry lips, the taste of love...), could be heard being sung from Calle Ollerías. It was the sound carrying from one of the bands that resonate every day at the Feria del Centro, the fair in the heart of Malaga's historic city centre. Where the music plays, the people follow, that is what the majority of those who come to the city's annual summer fair will do. The heart of the city continues to maintain its essence despite the passing of the years. Along Calle Larios a band of 'verdiales' and 'charangas' (traditional folk music groups) make their presence felt to attract the public's attention. In the squares musicians give their all to an audience that always receives them enthusiastically. Large groups of locals mingle with the tourists who are always taking out their mobile phones to immortalise the moment: "This is wonderful", commented Laura Gómez, visiting from Valladolid, as she strolled along Calle Larios.

In the Plaza de la Constitución, one of the most legendary regulars at every Malaga fair is at the San Miguel stand: Carlos Bravo from Malaga is giving his all while hundreds of people join in, jumping and singing along to the songs.. and sweating, of course, although that doesn't matter if you're enjoying yourself. Families, groups of friends, Spanish and foreign tourists come together in this great party atmosphere in the centre of the provincial capital. "It's been many years since I've been to the fair in the centre, but whenever I did I always came to the squares, so this time I didn't want to miss it and I've come here with my friends," explained Patricia Cuéllar from Fuengirola, speaking from the Plaza de San Pedro de Alcántara, the location of just one of the live music stages along with Plaza del Obispo, Constitución and Las Flores. "We've been coming here for many years when the Free Soul Band played here, the atmosphere is great", added one of her friends, José Galdeano.

Focal points

The Plaza de San Pedro de Alcántara is another of the focal points for live music. It is one of the key locations to every day of the fair for those who come to enjoy it, but also for the shopkeepers in the area who sell much more. This is the case for shops such as La Quintonería or Bodegas Tranca, which sell many more drinks than usual on these days, as well as pulling in the crowds to sit on their terraces. Or just ask the bars in the Plaza del Obispo, another of the focal points of the fair in the centre.

There's also Las Flores, where a group of people from Almeria were ready to give it all they had on one of the terraces in the square: "I have to work at eight in the morning tomorrow.... But we've been to the fair so many times that we can't give it up", confessed Elena Belenguel, who was with her family celebrating the Feria de Málaga.

Party vibe

Families, groups of friends, Spanish and foreign tourists, all mixed together in the party vibe in the centre of Malaga. The "half-Granadíno, half-Malagueño" group of the Cuevas Fernández family had given their all during the afternoon and were waiting their turn to have a drink and recharge their batteries. "We've been coming to the city centre for years and we love this atmosphere", the family confessed. Although one of them was particularly interested in the whole Malaga tradition: "I live for the verdiales almost more than the local Malagueños, a while ago I took a photo with Pepe Sardina, one of the greats. It saddens me that many people here don't value Malaga's traditions, we have to appreciate the good things we have", said Diego Muñoz from Granada, who is one of those who never misses the Feria del Centro every year.

It should be noted that it is not only the squares that are dedicated to live music. The stage in Calle Larios keeps traditional music and songs alive, one of the most popular for those who don't know it. It is also popular with some of the faithful such as the aforementioned Diego Muñoz, who arrives every Feria de Málaga hoping to hear the most popular, traditional songs of the city. This is also the opinion of Lolo Rosero, who lives in the centre of Malaga and has lived through every fair since he was very young: "I've been going out in the streets around Larios for many years. There is still a lot of folklore, but many people come from outside and don't know what this fair is all about, though I still value the fair in the centre very much, I love it", he told SUR.

"Like going out to a discotheque"

There are many who continue to defend the fairgrounds in the city centre, despite the fact that the Real Cortijo de Torres is one of the most popular alternatives for lovers of a feria. "I love the centro fair, it's the real thing. Going out to the Real is like going out to a discotheque, here you go down the street and people join in with whatever", said Carlos Martínez as he enjoyed this fair's activities in the historic city centre. Along with him, others were experiencing the Feria de Málaga for the first time, such as Julia Ueber, who arrived with Mavi León from Antequera: "I come to the city a lot, but I've never been to the fair before and I loved it", she said.

Although the 'tardeo' (late evening) in the Real has become one of the great attractions of the Feria de Málaga, the city centre continues to maintain its essence with all the traditions that characterise it. People singing in the streets and charangas such as 'Los Mihitas', who arrived from Churriana at three in the afternoon to get everyone going. "There are 16 of us and we came to encourage everyone who wanted to join in with us", commented one of the members of the group, Pablo Fernández, to SUR.

In conlusion, the Feria de Málaga del Centro remains a tradition and maintains its essence with verdiales, live music and a fusion of people ever ready to enjoy themselves.