Malaga's future CaixaForum centre starts construction this spring

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 10:22

The 'la Caixa' foundation has chosen the construction company to build the future CaixaForum cultural centre opposite the provincial police station in Malaga city. The aim is for the first phase to start this spring.

The successful bidder is a joint venture formed by Sacyr and Guamar. SUR consulted Sacyr on Tuesday, but the company preferred not to comment on the matter.

According to sources, the joint venture has yet to sign the contract, but the bidders are already in the process of setting up the necessary guarantees. The 'la Caixa' budget for the work will exceed 30 million euros.

The first phase of the development of the future Caixaforum will focus on landscaping. It includes the adaptation of green spaces that will surround the building.

This will create a large green area surrounding the avant-garde building of the 'la Caixa' foundation, characterised by an emblematic roof in the shape of a raindrop. The design is by architects Felipe Pich-Aguilera and Teresa Batlle.

The green area will eventually host the open-air activities of the centre. It will include new tree plantings and irrigation systems.

Design of the Caixaforum

This task, approved by various institutions and authorities, precedes the municipal licence for the construction of the building, which is still pending.

Fundación 'la Caixa' obtained a licence for the plot of land from the city council in December 2025. According to the agreement, the city has granted the land for 55 years, with the possibility of extension to a maximum of 75 years.

The Caixaforum building will have an overall budget of 30 million euros. Under its iconic teardrop-shaped roof, it will house two large exhibition halls, an auditorium and multi-purpose spaces on the first floor. It will also have an immersive room, an educational space, a café-restaurant and an accessible bookshop on the ground floor. There will be a car park in the basement.

Given the scope of the work, which will require at least two years, the Caixaforum's opening date will potentially be in 2028.