Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The winners after receiving the trophy. El Correo
The &#039;best burger in Europe&#039; can be found at a Spanish restaurant chain from Malaga
Food and drink

The 'best burger in Europe' can be found at a Spanish restaurant chain from Malaga

Named after the rapper, the Lil Wayne burger features minced matured steak, American 'cheddar' cheese, crispy onion, bacon cooked for 48 hours, Louisiana-style sauce and smoked mayonnaise

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 14:19

The 'best burger in Europe' can be found at Gottan Grill in Malaga city. The winning burger is named Lil Wayne, in honour of the American rapper. The burger won the grand European final of 'The Champions Burger', a gastronomic event held recently in Barakaldo in Basque Country.

The Malaga creation, which also won the national competition 'Champions Burger', convinced even the most demanding palates: It has minced matured steak meat, American 'cheddar' cheese, crispy onion, bacon cooked for 48 hours, Louisiana-style sauce, bacon bits and smoked mayonnaise. It is all tucked into a parmesan brioche bun and mozzarella au gratin.

Those attending the event, which took place over several days at the Ansio fairgrounds, tasted 20 burgers and with their votes decided to crown Lil Wayne as the best burger in Europe.

Second place went to Malaga restaurant Dak, with its Stellar burger. This burger has 180 grams of matured Galician beef, matured red cheddar, sweet bacon, toasted mayonnaise and onion bits.

In third place was the Royale, made by Godeo from Cordoba with black brioche bread with edible gold, Korean mayonnaise, matured beef and veal, cheddar, smoked ribs cooked at a low temperature for 36 hours with bourbon aroma, truffled sour cream, bacon flakes and pickles.

Food influencer Pablo Cabezali, host of the competition, with the winners of the burger chosen as the best in Europe. El Correo

Eighteen cities and three and a half million visits

The gastronomic event held over the past 11 months went on a tour of 18 cities, with more than 100 gourmet hamburger restaurants participating. The Champions Burger had the collaboration of food influencer Pablo Cabezali, better known as 'Dining with Pablo', who was the host in charge of the event and announcing the winners.

This year's competition had more than three and a half million visitors. "We have established ourselves as a benchmark in the food sector of burgers and we are already preparing 2025, raising the creativity of burgers, innovating in ingredients, preparation techniques and presentation, and above all offering a unique culinary and leisure experience," said Nacho Martínez-Medina, CEO of The Champions Burger.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025
  2. 2 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  3. 3 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over
  4. 4 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  5. 5 Age Concern starts 2025 with new weekly coffee morning venue in San Pedro
  6. 6 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  7. 7 Malaga CF put fringe players to the test with behind-closed-doors friendly
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  9. 9 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  10. 10 Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The 'best burger in Europe' can be found at a Spanish restaurant chain from Malaga