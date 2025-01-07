The 'best burger in Europe' can be found at a Spanish restaurant chain from Malaga

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 14:19

The 'best burger in Europe' can be found at Gottan Grill in Malaga city. The winning burger is named Lil Wayne, in honour of the American rapper. The burger won the grand European final of 'The Champions Burger', a gastronomic event held recently in Barakaldo in Basque Country.

The Malaga creation, which also won the national competition 'Champions Burger', convinced even the most demanding palates: It has minced matured steak meat, American 'cheddar' cheese, crispy onion, bacon cooked for 48 hours, Louisiana-style sauce, bacon bits and smoked mayonnaise. It is all tucked into a parmesan brioche bun and mozzarella au gratin.

Those attending the event, which took place over several days at the Ansio fairgrounds, tasted 20 burgers and with their votes decided to crown Lil Wayne as the best burger in Europe.

Second place went to Malaga restaurant Dak, with its Stellar burger. This burger has 180 grams of matured Galician beef, matured red cheddar, sweet bacon, toasted mayonnaise and onion bits.

In third place was the Royale, made by Godeo from Cordoba with black brioche bread with edible gold, Korean mayonnaise, matured beef and veal, cheddar, smoked ribs cooked at a low temperature for 36 hours with bourbon aroma, truffled sour cream, bacon flakes and pickles.

Zoom Food influencer Pablo Cabezali, host of the competition, with the winners of the burger chosen as the best in Europe. El Correo

Eighteen cities and three and a half million visits

The gastronomic event held over the past 11 months went on a tour of 18 cities, with more than 100 gourmet hamburger restaurants participating. The Champions Burger had the collaboration of food influencer Pablo Cabezali, better known as 'Dining with Pablo', who was the host in charge of the event and announcing the winners.

This year's competition had more than three and a half million visitors. "We have established ourselves as a benchmark in the food sector of burgers and we are already preparing 2025, raising the creativity of burgers, innovating in ingredients, preparation techniques and presentation, and above all offering a unique culinary and leisure experience," said Nacho Martínez-Medina, CEO of The Champions Burger.