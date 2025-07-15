Malaga hospital makes dream come true for five-year-old palliative care patient who wanted to visit the seaside

José Antonio Sau Malaga Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 10:08 Compartir

Empathy remains at the foundation of the public healthcare system, despite any news about cuts, number of beds and conditions. The humaneness of those who serve that system in Malaga was recently reflected in the care and attention that a five-year-old boy in palliative care was given.

A few days ago, the boy, who suffers from an advanced haematological disease, asked to see the sea and his wish was fulfilled by the staff at the city's Hospital Materno Infantil. The youngster had been in isolation for months due to the treatment prescribed by the doctors, but his desire was so strong that a coordinated action between various teams from the centre and the collaboration of local institutions was organised so that he could be taken to the El Dedo beach, located in the El Palo neighbourhood.

After the mother talked with the child's doctor, the conversation was taken to the patient care service, which coordinated the necessary resources. They chose the city's El Dedo beach, because it has access for people with reduced mobility.

Malaga city councillors, hospital staff and even lifeguards joined forces to make this gesture of kindness come true. The boy and his mother were transported by an ambulance, accompanied by a doctor and a nurse to keep an eye on the boy at all times. The beach was equipped with amphibious chairs to facilitate the process.

"Fulfilling the wish of a paediatric patient in palliative care is not only an emotional act, but also a reflection of what it means to provide person-centred care. This kind of gesture allows us to humanise the disease, putting the patient at the centre and making their dignity and well-being the priority, even in the most complex moments," said the boy's paediatrician, highlighting that respect for the patient's wishes is just as important as the physical care they receive.