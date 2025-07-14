Swimmer in his sixties dies on popular La Malagueta beach on the Costa del Sol

A man in his sixties died on Malaga city's La Malagueta beach on Saturday after being rescued from the sea and rushed to the bathing assistance tent. Health workers who had been sent to the scene performed the necessary cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres for a long time, but were finally unable to do anything to save his life, according to sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination control room.

The alarm was raised at 11am and an ambulance was sent to the area, accompanied by members of the Local Police and the National Police forces.

The cause of the swimmer's death is still unknown, according to the sources consulted, and it is not clear if he had a medical problem while swimming or whether he drowned.

It should be remembered that Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) had decreed a yellow risk level weather warning for coastal phenomena on the Costa del Sol for the whole of Saturday, active since Friday, with wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour and waves of three metres in height along the entire coastal strip of Malaga province, from Manilva to Nerja. The authorities called for extreme caution and for bathers to heed the advice of lifeguards.