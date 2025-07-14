Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
La Malagueta beach. SUR
112 incident

Swimmer in his sixties dies on popular La Malagueta beach on the Costa del Sol

Medical teams performed CPR on him or the shore after he was pulled out of the sea, but were unable to do anything to save his life

José Antonio Sau

José Antonio Sau

Monday, 14 July 2025, 09:50

A man in his sixties died on Malaga city's La Malagueta beach on Saturday after being rescued from the sea and rushed to the bathing assistance tent. Health workers who had been sent to the scene performed the necessary cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres for a long time, but were finally unable to do anything to save his life, according to sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination control room.

The alarm was raised at 11am and an ambulance was sent to the area, accompanied by members of the Local Police and the National Police forces.

The cause of the swimmer's death is still unknown, according to the sources consulted, and it is not clear if he had a medical problem while swimming or whether he drowned.

It should be remembered that Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) had decreed a yellow risk level weather warning for coastal phenomena on the Costa del Sol for the whole of Saturday, active since Friday, with wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour and waves of three metres in height along the entire coastal strip of Malaga province, from Manilva to Nerja. The authorities called for extreme caution and for bathers to heed the advice of lifeguards.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga will no longer be a 2030 World Cup host city after football stadium project collapses
  2. 2 Costa del Sol gets ready to celebrate one of its oldest traditions: La Virgen del Carmen
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town opens new tourist information points
  4. 4 Duran Duran bring their energy to Marbella
  5. 5 Poolside austerity
  6. 6 Gibraltar welcomes EU's removal of Rock from 'grey list'
  7. 7 Four north African migrants rescued from boat off Costa del Sol
  8. 8 No return. Fair
  9. 9 Torremolinos to roll out road resurfacing plan in coming months on these streets across the town
  10. 10 Mijas awards 1.4m stray and abandoned animals contract

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Swimmer in his sixties dies on popular La Malagueta beach on the Costa del Sol

Swimmer in his sixties dies on popular La Malagueta beach on the Costa del Sol