SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province

The wine industry came together on Monday 21 October for the fifth SUR Wines and Gourmet trade fair. The event saw winemakers, oenologists, sommeliers, hoteliers and business owners unite to explore the latest trends in the industry. Attendees had the opportunity to taste some of the best national and international wines, alongside a selection of exquisite gourmet products.

Organised by Malaga en la Mesa, the food and drink section of SUR, the event received sponsorship from the provincial authority (Diputación), Sabor a Málaga and Tierra de Sabor from Castilly y León. Nearly 110 companies participated, showcasing approximately 500 wines, many of which are unique to the local market. Targeted specifically at professionals in the industry, the gathering attracted 800 attendees and there was a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

SUR Wines and Gourmet was held in two halls at the NH Malaga Hotel and included an extensive programme of activities such as tastings and talks. Participants had the chance to delve into the wines of Castilla y León through a tasting presented by Tierra de Sabor, explore the white wines crafted by Emilio Moro winery from the Bierzo region and sample a variety of olive oils produced locally under the Sabor a Málaga brand.

At the opening of the fair, Toni Ledesma, the third deputy president of the Diputación, highlighted the significance of Sabor a Málaga's annual participation in the event. She said that it provides an opportunity to showcase the region's outstanding wines, oils, cheeses, eggs and pastries. "This is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss," she said, "as many visitors and businesses will be here throughout the day, helping us to promote our products both locally and in other regions".

Rafael Saénz González, General Director of the Agrarian Technological Institute of Castilla y León, which promotes the Tierra de Sabor brand, highlighted the importance of promotion. The institute participated in the fair alongside 65 wineries from eleven regions, showcasing around 250 wines. He explained that their goal is to raise awareness of these products and enhance the brand's profile, as it is already well known in central Spain but less so outside the region. Their investment in Malaga showcases this commitment.