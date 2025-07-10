Sunset concert, an open-air film screening and a guided tour in Malaga's English cemetery in July

Tony Bryant Malaga Thursday, 10 July 2025, 12:37 Compartir

The English cemetery in Malaga, the oldest non-Catholic necropolis on the Iberian Peninsula, continues its commitment to promoting culture throughout July. The cemetery will host three special public events: a sunset concert, an open-air film screening, and a guided tour that will reveal the stories that lie beneath its headstones.

The first event will be held on Sunday 13 July at 9pm, when the Malaga municipal band will perform a concert in the gardens of the cemetery. The concert will offer a repertoire ranging from The Planets by Gustav Holst and the classic Spanish pasodoble Suspiros de España, to Karl Jenkins’ Palladio and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Toccata Marziale. Admission is free until capacity is reached.

On Thursday 17 July at 10pm, the cemetery will be transformed into an open-air cinema as part of Cine Abierto, the summer film programme organised annually by Malaga city council. This year’s screening is Living (2022), directed by Oliver Hermanus – a moving adaptation of Kurosawa’s masterpiece Ikiru. The film will be shown in its original version with Spanish subtitles (VOSE). Free entry until full capacity is reached.

The final event of the month will take place on Friday 18 July at 8pm, with a sunset guided tour that invites visitors to discover the secrets of the cemetery through its epitaphs, sculptures and centuries-old stories. The activity costs ten euros and must be booked in advance by phone (952 22 35 52) or by email at info@cementerioinglesmalaga.org. The tour will be conducted in Spanish.

All events are part of the cultural programme led by the English Cemetery Foundation of Malaga. Proceeds contribute to the preservation of the site and the restoration of historical graves.