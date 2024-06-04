Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The ship docked this Tuesday in morning Malaga. Marilú Báez
What is the distinctive US Navy ship moored at Malaga port this week?
What is the distinctive US Navy ship moored at Malaga port this week?

The 240-metre-long vessel tied up at the city's Levante dock has aroused the curiosity of passers-by

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 13:23

One of the most unusual ships ever that has passed through the Port of Malaga is currently docked at the quayside. It is a military ship belonging to the United States Navy, but it does not appear like other warships that are seen sailing these seas.

The new visitor, which has been moored in the Levante dock, is named USS Hershel Woody Williams, and is named after a decorated United States Marine Corps non-commissioned officer who died in 2022. He received his military's highest award for valour, the Medal of Honor, for his heroism during the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

The ship in question is actually a logistics vessel, or "mobile expeditionary base" in military jargon. It is therefore used for military, but also civilian, maritime transport. Hence its freighter-like shape, with its two open decks, and its long length of 239 metres.

According to the Navy website, it is currently based in Souda Bay, Greece, and is assigned to the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of operations to conduct missions in the Mediterranean and the waters around east, southern and West Africa, including the Gulf of Guinea.

Its crew is made up of a combination of Navy professionals and civilians from the Military Sealift Command. This is usually consists of 19 officers and 231 sailors, who now have a few days of rest in Malaga city before the next mission.

