Smash Hiro burgers, owned by popular influencer Esttik, is coming to Malaga

Ester Requena Malaga Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 12:59 Compartir

He left Malaga several years ago, leaving his job to devote himself to social media, and he succeeded. Almost 12 years later, the Malagaueño Josué Montero, better known as Esttik, almost 30 years old, has more than five million subscribers on YouTube and one million followers on Instagram, has written a book, has his own brand of T-shirts and fulfilled his dream of opening his own restaurant and burger chain.

Montero runs Japomex in Andorra, a Japanese and Mexican fusion buffet restaurant, and Smash Hiro, a burger chain that has locations in Andorra, Barcelona, Valencia and now in Malaga.

The YouTuber announced on his social media that he is returning to his native Malaga and will open a new Smash Hiro restaurant. "It's the shit," he said on Instagram, where he has not yet announced the opening date. He said work at the restaurant is 75% finished and that it will open in the time "it takes me to eat 120 kilos of hamburger". Which, knowing his challenges, won't be too long.

His new burger restaurant will not be in his home neighbourhood of Martiricos, but located instead on Avenida de las Américas, near the Larios shopping centre, in the premises where La Calle Burger used to be.

The Malaga native is known on social media for his viral challenges, which range from eating a pizza weighing almost 3.6 kilos in Budapest, to devouring 18 Big Macs in 34 minutes, or breaking a record in the United States by eating a giant burrito weighing more than four kilos in just five minutes. But he never stops doing challenges in his so-called 'boquerón routes' in the United States, where he has eaten all kinds of XXXL meals in just a few minutes.

Smash Hiro's menu also offers challenges for the more daring. For the rest, there are different types of burgers, side dishes and drinks. And they have just added bull's tail croquettes as a novelty.

The name 'smash' comes from the type of hamburger while 'hiro' was the name he gave to his line of T-shirts, which he has since left for his chain. "We tried a lot of names until we came up with 'hiro' which is Japanese and means 'hero'," Montero said. The message of the brand is an ode to people who overcome problems and in the end become a hero of the day to day, he added.