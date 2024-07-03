Sixty jobs for up for grabs in two new Malaga tower hotels: this who they're looking for

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 14:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The two brand-new hotels that will be located in the twin Martiricos towers in Malaga city are looking for staff and hoping to fill some 60 jobs.

Panoram Hotel Management, a leading multi-brand hotel management company in Spain, has launched the selection process for the staff of the two new three-star hotels in the north tower, which are expected to open their doors in September.

Specifically, the Hampton by Hilton Malaga will have 209 rooms, and Staybridge Suites Malaga will have 105 rooms. It represents the arrival in Spain of the International Hotel Group (IHG) brand, which stands out in the sector for its specialisation in long-stay services, focused on both the business and leisure sectors.

Some 60 jobs are required for both hotels, with employees needed in reception, catering and maintenance areas. People who are interested in applying should send their CV to rrhh@panoramhotels.com. Those who pass the first hurdle will receive a phone call whereby they will be summoned next week to Malaga city, according to Panoram Hotel Management.

Positions to be filled in the reception are receptionist, night auditor and reservations agent. In the food and beverage department, they need food and beverage managers, waiters and cooks. And in the maintenance department, they need technicians.

The north tower of the project will house, together with flats for rent, a total of 300 hotel rooms up to the 13th floor in the two different hotels, according to the agreement reached with Borealis Hotel Group. The Staybridge Suites Malaga, designed for a medium-stay clientele, who can stay a week or a month, will occupy from the second to the sixth floor; and the Hampton by Hilton Malaga, from the seventh to the 13th. The rest of the floors will be dedicated to some 200 rental flats. The two hotels expect to receive their first customers at much the same time in September.