Four new stores open their doors at Plaza Mayor shopping centre near Malaga Airport

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 15:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Plaza Mayor is going to experience a major commercial revitalisation during the first weeks of September. The popular shopping centre located near Malaga Airport has renewed some of its signs to face the start of the school season and to encourage new visitors.

The first opening will be a particularly important one, as La Canasta, one of the most established brands in the province, is scheduled to open on Friday 6 September. The Malaga bakery chain, which has been in business for more than 40 years and has around thirty cafés throughout the province, will be located next to Hits Noodles.

The first half of September will also see the arrival of Spanish accessories brand Mira Mira, which will open its doors on Calle de las Hortensias, opposite the new Parfois store. Fans of this brand will be able to enjoy a wide range of top quality earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets.

The fashion and accessories firm Koala Bay, which will occupy premises of more than 350 square metres in Calle Zoco, is also scheduled to open during the first weeks of September.

Also, in the same area, the Italian ice-cream parlour Lucciano's will open next to McDonalds. This opening is expected to be completed before the end of the month.

Summer openings

These new brands will join others that have also been added over the last few months. Specifically, in the first week of June, the Portuguese brand of women's fashion accessories Parfois opened in the shopping area, opposite Jack & Jones.

This August has also seen the incorporation of the Italian restaurant Amici, which has opened its doors in the Gourmet Patio. This is the first establishment of this brand in Malaga, a place where customers have at their disposal a menu based on Mediterranean cuisine. It should be remembered that in mid-June, the popular Spanish restaurant chain 100 Montaditos (which had left the centre some years ago) also returned.

In the last few weeks, Crismonity, a small local artisan jewellery brand run by Malaga entrepreneur Mercedes Ruano, whose business had only been online until the recent opening of her shop, has also started its activity. This brand has been a regular in the Plaza Mayor flower market since its inception in 2021, and its new stall can now be visited on Calle de los Claveles, opposite Cortefiel.