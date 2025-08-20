Second consecutive night of forest fires in Malaga city, this time in Cerro de la Tortuga area

Residents of Malaga were alarmed by a second consecutive night of forest fires in the city on Tuesday. The flames originated in the Cerro de la Tortuga natural area, located in the Bailén-Miraflores district. This incident was preceded by the fire that broke out near the Palma-Palmilla neighbourhood on Monday evening.

Firefighters from the Malaga provincial brigade and specialist teams from the Junta de Andalucía Plan Infoca forest fire brigade were swiftly deployed in the area, together with an environmental officer and two fire engines. According to municipal sources, the Local Police also supported the efforts.

Salvador Salas

At 11.15pm, Infoca reported that the fire had been stabilised and it was delared completely extinguished at 3.40am this Wednesday morning.

It was around 7pm on Monday evening that another fire broke out in the Palma-Palmilla neighbourhood, specifically in the Monte Coronado zone. More than a hundred calls alerted the emergency services to the incident. The flames were brought under control shortly before 10pm.

Spain is currently going through one of the worst environmental crises in its recent history. Forest fires have already consumed more than 380,000 hectares, making 2025 the most devastating summer since the wildfires of 1994.

The most affected regions are Galicia, Castilla y León and Extremadura, where the most active and destructive fires are located. The fires in the Orense province have devastated more than 58,000 hectares, while in Castilla y León more than 20 forest fires of varying intensity remain active in provinces such as Zamora, León, Salamanca and Ávila.