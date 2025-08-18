Wildfire declared in Malaga: two helicopters moboilised after more than 100 emergency calls received

A new forest fire has broken out in Malaga province, in this case in the city itself, specifically in the Palma-Palmilla district. The Junta de Andalucía's 112 emergency service has received more than a hundred calls alerting of the flames in a wooded area, in which numerous ground and air resources have already been deployed.

The emergency coordination centre has told SUR that they received the first alerts at 6.50pm and specialist personnel from Junta's Plan Infoca brigade, Malaga's CPB provincial fire brigade, the Local Police and the National Police forces were mobilised to the scene.

Through its social media networks, Plan Infoca professionals have reported that two of their helicopters are working in the area, one light and one heavy; two groups of forest firefighters, two reinforcement brigades, two operations technicians, an environmental agent and two fire engines.

All this on a Monday in which Spain continues to burn for the ninth consecutive day: there are still more than 40 active fires, four deaths recorded and thousands evacuated. The wave of fire continues relentless in the northwest and west of the Spanish mainland, with Ourense, León, Salamanca and Cáceres in the eye of the storm. Against this backdrop, a team of firefighters from Malaga has left this Monday to Ourense, where several large forest fires are being recorded, to assist in the extinguishing work.