Scientists in Malaga discover a protein that can fight Covid-19 or HIV Called I-SOL, it is based on a molecule found naturally in the human body and can fight viruses, stop their reproduction and strengthen the immune system

A group of Malaga scientists have discovered a protein that they claim can fight against viral infections such as Covid-19 or HIV.

The scientists from the Biomedical Research Institute of Malaga (IBIMA) and the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, in collaboration with the CSIC, developed a protein, called I-SOL, based on a molecule found naturally in our body, known as the soluble interferon beta receptor, which has special properties that allow it to fight viruses, stop their reproduction and strengthen the immune system.

Initially, I-SOL was to be used to improve the treatment of multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the nervous system. However, studies revealed that the protein has antiviral potential, which makes it an ideal candidate for the development of antiviral drugs, according to the Board.

The research project arose in the Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation group of IBIMA Plataforma BIONAND, with scientist Pedro Serrano leading the research.

The initial aim of the project, whose main investigator is Begoña Oliver, was to find new ways of treating multiple sclerosis, but the final results showed even greater potential of I-SOL in the treatment of viral infections. They are now working with a company to develop a commercial kit based on this protein.

The results sparked other research groups in Spain to conduct several trials, all of which confirmed the efficacy of I-SOL against viruses such as Covid-19 and HIV.

Begoña Oliver and her team are continuing to work on the project and are seeking funding to publicise the results and attract the attention of pharmaceutical companies interested in collaborating in the trials needed to introduce the promising drug into the market.