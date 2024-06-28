Charity calls for donations of summer clothes for the homeless in Malaga

Matías Stuber Friday, 28 June 2024, 13:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The San Juan de Dios centre in Malaga is seeking summer clothes for homeless in need. The centre is asking for the collaboration of the general public to hand in seasonal clothing that is longer in use, but still in good condition.

Luis Alcántara leads the centre's volunteers and explained to SUR how it works. "The shelter has various programmes of direct care for homeless people. There is an obvious need for clothes, especially in season. We need clothes for the people who live with us and for those who come to use our hygiene and laundry service," he explained.

At the moment, there are about 30 people staying at the centre and another 50 using the laundry and hygiene service. What kind of clothes are needed? "Dress clothes such as short-sleeved shirts, light shirts, short-sleeved T-shirts, Bermuda shorts, shorts, light trainers or flip-flops," Alcántara said. There are no aesthetic or other requirements that go beyond the common sense of dignity.

How can one make a donation? By going in person to the San Juan de Dios reception centre in Malaga, located in Plazuela San Juan de Dios 2. The opening hours for donations are as follows: Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm and on weekends and holidays from 10am to 1pm and from 6pm to 9pm. "Bringing clothes in bags would be ideal," said Alcántara.

If the centre's clothing warehouse can be filled, the surplus will put on sale at the charity sale organised by the institution. "It is also an important resource for us. This way we generate income for people who don't have sufficient resources," Alcántara pointed out.