The first day of the food market in Paseo del Parque. Salvador Salas
Sabor a Málaga foodie fair showcases the best local products from around the province
Sabor a Málaga foodie fair showcases the best local products from around the province

Some 114 local firms are selling everything from wine and olive oil to cakes and sausages at the event in the city's Paseo del Parque until Monday

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 6 December 2024, 13:29

The annual Sabor a Málaga local food products market opened on Wednesday in the city’s Paseo del Parque. This, the 13th annual event, has 114 local producers showcasing a wide range of products from across the region, including olive oils, cheeses, cured meats, bread, jams and wines. Visitors can find up to 2,000 different locally produced items, with activities such as tastings, showcooking and culinary contests running until Monday 9 December.

On the first day, awards were given for the best cheeses and wines of the year, with winners including El Porticatero (best fresh cheese) and Voladeros 2022 (best white wine), among others.

The fair gives producers a significant financial boost. Local businesses, such as Vélez-Málaga confectioners Ramos and the Zalea-based Aragón butchers, emphasised how vital the fair is for small producers, helping them reach more customers.

The Sabor a Málaga fair offers a unique opportunity for visitors to discover products not available in large supermarkets, such as a new banoffee liqueur from Mesura in Mijas.

The event was opened by local authorities on Wednesday this week. Francisco Salado, president of the Diputación (the provincial authority responsible for the Sabor a Málaga brand), expressed pride in Malaga’s local produce. Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre, highlighted the city’s support for the fair, which strengthens the connection between Malaga and its surrounding areas.

