Ryanair flight dramatically returns to Malaga Airport after passenger taken ill on board

A Ryanair flight from Malaga Airport to Stockholm in Sweden had to turn around at Ciudad Real in Spain and return to where it had departed from when it had been in the air for less than half an hour.

The reason, according to the air traffic controllers' account @controladores on the X social media network, is that the crew reported that they had a passenger "with a loss of consciousness" on board, who was being attended to by some medical people who were on board the same aircraft.

Coordination between the Enaire air traffic control centre in Seville and the Malaga tower, the aircraft was allowed to continuously descend, while the controllers diverted other traffic to give it maximum priority.

A shortened approach to runway 13 (the one normally used for take-offs) was arranged for the affected flight, and Malaga Airport was notified to mobilise an emergency ambulance crew who received and attended to the sick passenger just after landing.