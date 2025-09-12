Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of aircraft parked at Malaga Airport. Marilú Báez
Air travel

Flight to Malaga Airport is diverted to Madrid because of 'several disruptive' passengers on board

After the plane landed safely in the Spanish capital, the Guardia Civil removed them from the aircraft so the plane could resume its journey to the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 12 September 2025, 19:08

The regular altercations that have been reported this summer on flights to and from major tourist resorts across Spain such as the Costa del Sol continue. The latest was today when the crew of a Eurowings flight from Hamburg to Malaga Airport reported that there were "several disruptive passengers" on board.

This has been reported by Spanish air traffic controllers (@controladores) on the social media network X, which details that the flight crew on the aircraft requested a diversion to the Madrid Barajas airport, while requesting police presence on arrival.

The controllers at the Madrid tower facilitated the aircraft's priority descent and landing on runway 18R, and coordinated the presence of several Guardia Civil officers on their arrival to carry out the eviction of unruly passengers.

After they were removed from the aircraft, the plane was able to resume its journey to its final destination, the Costa del Sol, where it is expected to arrive late due to the circumstances.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  3. 3 Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday
  4. 4 Your Andalusian Home Awaits: Costa del Sol Villas from under &euro;500,000
  5. 5 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  6. 6 August figures show Mijas was one of the leading destinations in whole of Malaga province
  7. 7 More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event
  8. 8 Cártama highlights its historical significance with day dedicated to its Roman legacy
  9. 9 Large rally in Malaga to support the victims of conflict in Gaza
  10. 10 Take in an art walk around Cómpeta this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Flight to Malaga Airport is diverted to Madrid because of 'several disruptive' passengers on board

Flight to Malaga Airport is diverted to Madrid because of &#039;several disruptive&#039; passengers on board