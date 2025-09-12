Flight to Malaga Airport is diverted to Madrid because of 'several disruptive' passengers on board

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 12 September 2025, 19:08 Share

The regular altercations that have been reported this summer on flights to and from major tourist resorts across Spain such as the Costa del Sol continue. The latest was today when the crew of a Eurowings flight from Hamburg to Malaga Airport reported that there were "several disruptive passengers" on board.

This has been reported by Spanish air traffic controllers (@controladores) on the social media network X, which details that the flight crew on the aircraft requested a diversion to the Madrid Barajas airport, while requesting police presence on arrival.

La tripulación del vuelo procedente de Alemania con destino Málaga nos comunica que tienen a bordo varios pasajeros conflictivos y que necesitan desviarse a #Madrid Barajas requiriendo presencia policial.

Les facilitamos descenso continuado y aproximación directa a pista 18R… pic.twitter.com/2txlSkyG1r — 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) September 12, 2025

The controllers at the Madrid tower facilitated the aircraft's priority descent and landing on runway 18R, and coordinated the presence of several Guardia Civil officers on their arrival to carry out the eviction of unruly passengers.

After they were removed from the aircraft, the plane was able to resume its journey to its final destination, the Costa del Sol, where it is expected to arrive late due to the circumstances.