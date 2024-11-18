Ryanair announces new route between Costa del Sol and a regional airport in the UK

SUR in English Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 10:24

Ryanair will now start flying between Malaga Airport and the UK's Teesside Airport in Darlington. The Irish low-cost carrier announced it would start operating flights between the two destinations in summer next year.

A flight to the Costa del Sol has been the most requested by Teesside Airport passengers, with the new route an election promise made by Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen to bring flights to the popular Spanish summer destination.

Flights will start twice weekly from 31 March to late October in summer 2025 on Mondays and Thursday, with bookings open imminently.

"The people of Teesside, Darlington, and Hartlepool have been asking for more sunshine destinations, and we’ve delivered exactly that with Ryanair’s fantastic support," Houchen said.

"This is a huge win for our airport and our region, but we’re not stopping here. Our goal is to keep growing, breaking records, and getting more holiday flights for local people."

Meanwhile, Teesside Airport’s managing director Phil Forster said: "We’re always working to secure more popular flights for destinations holidaymakers want to see, and this is a great addition to our departure boards.

"Behind the scenes we’ve been working to get Teesside Airport’s name out there at major industry events, and all our staff have played their part in keeping our swift turnaround on track."