New route from Malaga Airport to a French cultural hub takes to the skies in July It will be operated by Volotea, an airline which specialises in connecting small and medium-sized European cities

The Volotea airline will operate a new route from Malaga Airport to the French city of Lille this summer. Known as “The Capital des Flandres”, Lille is particularly well-known for its culture and its Flemish roots.

The company, which specialises in connecting small and medium-sized European cities, will fly once a week, on Thursdays, from 14 July. This will be in addition to six other international destinations to which it flies from the capital of the Costa del Sol. Four of them are in France, specifically, Bordeaux, Lyon, Nantes and Toulouse. And another two to the Italian cities of Turin and Venice. Volotea also flies national routes in Spain from Malaga to La Coruña, Asturias, Bilbao, and San Sebastián.

Carlos Muñoz, founder and CEO of Volotea, said that "this new connection is one more example of the commitment we are making in 2022 with a record offer of seats and routes. At Volotea we want to continue consolidating our growth and improving connections between the mainland, the islands and the rest of Europe, always with the maximum safety and punctuality in our operations".

The airline, which has just celebrated its tenth anniversary and carried more than forty million passengers in that time, said that tickets for the new route are already available for sale from the airline's website.