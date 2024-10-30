Retired man arrested for arson attempt on Malaga warehouse where he worked for more than 25 years The 71-year-old told police he would not stop until he "burned everything down" at the premises which had flammable products stored inside

National Police officers have arrested a 71-year-old man after the retired individual allegedly attempted to set fire to a warehouse which stored flammable products in Malaga city and where he had worked for more than 25 years.

Police were called out on two occasions. In the first alert, the owner of the business in the El Viso industrial estate reported that a former employee had threatened to "burn it all down". Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to both the owner and the former worker.

Police then received another alert, this time it was a tip-off that some containers at the entrance to the warehouse were on fire. There were chemical materials and flammable products stored inside the warehouse.

The owner of the company directly alluded to the former employee, who the officers found in the vicinity in his car and in possession of seven cigarette lighters. The man allegedly admitted to starting the fire and that he would not stop until he "burned everything". He was arrested for the alleged crimes of serious threats, arson and damage.