Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
El Viso industrial estate. Google Maps
Retired man arrested for arson attempt on Malaga warehouse where he worked for more than 25 years

Retired man arrested for arson attempt on Malaga warehouse where he worked for more than 25 years

The 71-year-old told police he would not stop until he "burned everything down" at the premises which had flammable products stored inside

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 09:52

Opciones para compartir

National Police officers have arrested a 71-year-old man after the retired individual allegedly attempted to set fire to a warehouse which stored flammable products in Malaga city and where he had worked for more than 25 years.

Police were called out on two occasions. In the first alert, the owner of the business in the El Viso industrial estate reported that a former employee had threatened to "burn it all down". Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to both the owner and the former worker.

Police then received another alert, this time it was a tip-off that some containers at the entrance to the warehouse were on fire. There were chemical materials and flammable products stored inside the warehouse.

The owner of the company directly alluded to the former employee, who the officers found in the vicinity in his car and in possession of seven cigarette lighters. The man allegedly admitted to starting the fire and that he would not stop until he "burned everything". He was arrested for the alleged crimes of serious threats, arson and damage.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  3. 3 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  4. 4 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  5. 5 Fuengirola offers free shuttle bus for people visiting municipal cemetery this week
  6. 6 More women than ever turn out for Marbella Ironman 70.3
  7. 7 Malaga motorbike fan to pay off debt with Spanish prime time TV show prize money
  8. 8 Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother
  9. 9 Ticket theft clouds San Pedro's high-profile Copa del Rey clash
  10. 10 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad