Regional president lays first stone of Malaga's new hospital

Work on Malaga's new hospital, recently baptised as Hospital Virgen de la Esperanza, is now under way.

While machinery actually moved in last week, it was on Monday that the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, visited the site, on the car park of the existing Hospital Civil, to lay the first stone. This marked the start of a major building project which is expected to be complete in 2032, after more than six years of work.

The ceremony was attended by numerous officials who accompanied Moreno, including the regional health minister, Antonio Sanz, regional finance minister Carolina España, the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, the president of the Diputación provincial authority, Francisco Salado, and the Junta's delegate for Andalucía, Patricia Navarro, as well as directors of Malaga's existing hospitals and the manager of the SAS Andalusian health service, unions, organisations and patients' associations.

The new hospital is known as the city's third hospital (after the regional hospital group - Civil, Materno and Carlos Haya - and the Clínico - Virgen de la Victoria). The building work is expected to cost around 600 million euros and will be carried out in stages, the first being the construction of a car park building.

The hospital will have more than 800 single rooms, 48 operating theatres, 80 ICU beds and more than 150 consultation rooms.