Work on Malaga's third hospital begins on Wednesday

The third hospital will be built on the site of the Hospital Civil car park.

Phase zero of the construction of the third hospital in Malaga city starts on Wednesday, 28 January.

This involves demolition work, which will clear up space for the 650-space temporary car park, in operation by the end of March.

This was announced on 19 December by regional minister of health Antonio Sanz. The contract, awarded to a joint venture, was signed in the final weeks of 2025.

On Monday, as per what SUR has learnt, the Hospital Civil workers were informed that demolition work would start on Wednesday. This concerns them because the third hospital will be built on the plot reserved for Hospital Civil's car park and the whole project will disrupt traffic in the area.

While traffic complications are expected, work on line 2 of the metro, which will reach the hospital, is progressing at a good pace.

Access to the current Hospital Civil car park will be exclusively from Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles, while the entrance from Blas de Lezo will be closed.

The message warns hospital workers that "access to the current Hospital Civil car park will be exclusively from Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles, while the entrance from Calle Blas de Lezo will be closed".

The first phase of work will last approximately five working days. Subsequently, there will be a partial reduction of the available car park spaces in order for cleaning and construction activities to be carried out.

This seemingly small task is the start of the construction "of the largest healthcare infrastructure developed in Malaga in recent decades".

"A strategic project"

Hospital Civil thanked its workers "for their understanding and cooperation in the face of the possible temporary inconvenience that may arise from these works, which are necessary to make progress on a strategic project for Malaga's public health system".

Zoom Visualisation of the design of the new hospital. SUR

This so-called phase zero coincides with the execution of the provisional car park, vital for maintaining healthcare activity in the Materno Infantil and Civil hospitals. It includes the demolition of the transfusion, tissue and cell centre, the transfer of a water tank, the construction of a medium voltage line and the construction of accesses and connections.

For the moment, however, it is not known when the first brick of the new hospital will be laid. There could be a delay following the tragic train crash near Adamuz on 18 January.

The tender for the largest, as some regional politicians have described it, healthcare project in Andalucía in the last 50 years attracted the country's major construction companies. In the end, the contract was awarded to the joint venture of Sando, OHLA and Vialterra.

The investment for the third hospital is 543.3 million euros and the execution period is six years and three months, divided into two main phases, plus the zero phase

The investment for the third hospital is 543.3 million euros (449 million plus Spanish tax IVA), sponsored by European funds. The execution period is six years and three months. Phase zero is expected to last two months.

The first phase consists of the construction of a car park annexed to Calle Blas de Lezo (one year and three months) with seven floors and three below-ground level. This will provide 839 parking spaces.

The hospital itself will be built in the second phase, with four underground levels and 11 floors above the ground. During this phase, another car park will be built on floors -2 and -3 of the hospital, with 928 spaces for cars and 128 for motorbikes. The management of the car park was also awarded for 23 years.

The figures for the third hospital

The hospital will have 815 rooms, which can be doubled up to more than 1,600 if necessary, 48 operating theatres, 80 ICU beds, more than 150 consultations, 40 nurse consultations and space for teaching and research.

The hospital has been designed by the Lamela and Aidhos studios, in collaboration with Sener and ARCS.

The 53,000-square-metre site posed a great challenge to the architects because of its unevenness. The hospital building has four towers emerging from a five-storey base that runs all the way around the building. The towers are used for patient wards and clinical care.

Two circulation zones have been created - one public and one internal - which divide the building into three horizontal bands, further emphasised by a large three-level lobby.

In addition, a large pedestrian passage will be created to connect Hospital Civil, the new hospital and Materno Infantil. The area will have large pavements and vegetation over 20,000 square metres.